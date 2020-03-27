Easy 5 Ingredient Chili Recipe

Are you stuck at home? Well Maria Sansone is showing us how to change up the menu with this quick and delicious meal.

By Maria Sansone

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground beef (80/20)

1 can Kidney Beans (and/or black beans, drained)

1 can Diced Tomatoes (Fire Roasted or Italian Style)

V8 Juice =

Chili Powder (go crazy!)

Directions:

  1. Brown 1 lb. Ground Beef (80/20)or Ground Turkey 
  2. In the same pot add about 2-3 cups V8 Juice 
  3. Add 1 - 2 cans Kidney Beans/ Black Beans
  4. Add 1 can Diced Tomatoes 
  5. Cover the top with chili powder (go crazy!)
  6. Bring to a boil. Turn heat down & simmer for at least 1 hour. 
  7. BOOM! Dinner is served! 
  8. Top with hot sauce, shredded cheddar, sour cream, chopped scallions. (optional)
