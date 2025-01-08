Synagogue destroyed in wind-fanned wildfire northeast of LA

Flames ripped through the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center overnight, destroying the place of worship as the Eaton Fire scorched the area early Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said on Wednesday that the Center is one of more than 100 structures destroyed in the blaze northeast of Los Angeles.

Two people have died in the Eaton Fire, which is one of four major wildfires burning right now in the Los Angeles area. By late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire estimated that the Eaton Fire has already burned over 10,000 acres.

As the sun rose over Los Angeles Wednesday morning, the first images showed how much damage is being left behind by multiple wind-driven fires.

Melissa Levy, the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center's executive director, said staff evacuated on Tuesday night and the synagogue’s Torah scrolls were taken to the home of a community member. She said it appears the synagogue caught fire and buildings have burned.

“We are still assessing the situation and right now our primary focus is on our community members and their safety as many of them have also lost their homes,” Levy told The Associated Press in an email.

As the fire consumed the temple, Alex Fernandez, a worshipper who attended the center, watched in horror as a place he loved perished before his eyes.

“I feel numb to it,” a stunned Fernandez said. “It’s like a bad, bad horrific dream to see that it’s not going to be here tomorrow. This whole place is lighting up.”

The Eaton Fire began sometime around 6:30 p.m. in Altadena while strong Santa Ana winds slammed Southern California. Several evacuation orders were issued in the San Gabriel Valley.

Hundreds of firefighters are still battling the wind-fanned infernos that have triggered evacuation warnings and orders all over the Los Angeles area.

