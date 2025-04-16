Hamas has ‘lost contact' with group holding American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

Fears are growing for Edan Alexander, the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, after Hamas said it lost contact with the group holding him following Israeli strikes on the area they were based in.

“We are still trying to reach them,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement Tuesday, adding that they had come under “direct bombardment” from Israel. As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear whether that had changed.

NBC News was not able to independently verify Hamas’ claim and the Israel Defense Forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey, was doing voluntary service with Israel’s military when he was taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023 along with around 250 others. Israeli officials say 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas-led terror attacks, marking a major escalation in a decadeslong conflict.

More than 51,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza since then, according health officials in the enclave, which has been run by Hamas since 2007.

Alexander is one of at least 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, according to Israeli officials say remain held in Gaza, although less than half are believed to be alive.

His family did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But after Hamas released a video of him, likely speaking under duress, on Sunday, his father, Adi Alexander, expressed fears for his son.

“It was very tough to observe, very tough to see our son in this situation,” he told NewsNation’s "Morning in America" show.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of those held captive in Gaza, declined to comment on Hamas’ claim. The group has previously expressed fears that the Israel’s military offensive imperiling the safety of hostages held in the enclave.

Hamas said in March that it was willing to release Alexander, as well as the bodies of four dual-nationals, but wanted to begin negotiations to start the second phase of a three-part ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Talks for a permanent end to the fighting were supposed to begin after the first phase ceasefire deal — in which Hamas released 25 living hostages and the bodies of eight in exchange for around 1,800 of Palestinian prisoners — ended on March 1.

But Israeli forces shattered the fragile truce last month and has since launched airstrikes on the enclave while also resuming military ground operations.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, who has shown little sign that he is willing to end the conflict made a trip, to northern Gaza on Tuesday, along with a group that included his Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Calling on Hamas to release the hostages, his office quoted him as saying that the militant group would "suffer more and more blows," until they were freed.

The visit came as he faces mounting pressure from the Israeli public, including former members of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and military, to agree to an end of the hostilities.

