Education Commissioner to Take Part in Governor Lamont's COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

The governor will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will be joining him.

The state’s public schools have been closed since in March, when students were sent home to learn remotely for the rest of the school year.

