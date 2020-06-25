governor ned lamont

Education Commissioner to Take Part in Governor Lamont's COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday on the state’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will be joining him.

The state’s public schools have been closed since in March, when students were sent home to learn remotely for the rest of the school year.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s news briefing will be to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts and he will be joined by Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

This article tagged under:

governor ned lamontcoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us