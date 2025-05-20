Health

Effectiveness and safety of many sunscreens called into question by new report

A new report found only a quarter of sunscreens on the market are safe and actually effective.

By NBC New York Staff

Be careful choosing sunscreen this summer: A new report found only a quarter of sunscreens on the market are safe and actually effective.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) analyzed more than 2,200 products and only recommended 500 of them.

The group took issue with chemical filters found in some sunscreens that are still being studied for possible health and environmental effects. Some sunscreens were deemed ineffective due to lack of sun protection and harmful chemical ingredients.

Dr. Arif Kamal, an oncologist at the American Cancer Society, says UVA/UVB rays are blocked by sunscreens with an SPF of at least 30.

Which brands got the green light for consumers to use to protect themselves against the sun's harmful rays? The EWG broke it down into different categories:

The study also called into question the efficacy of sunscreens that are SPF 50 or higher, stating that those products may offer only minimal increases in protection.

The EWG's standards for effectiveness were different than those set forward by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, both groups agree that mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are not only effective for users, but also are good for the planet.

The FDA recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays. The protection should be at least SPF 15 or higher, and should be reapplied at least every two hours. Another recommendation from the department: People should wear wide-brimmed hats and shade to get additional protection.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has yet to comment on the report.

