Egg Bites Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

6 large eggs

1 cup cottage cheese

⅓ cup sharp cheddar, shredded

1 cup shredded summer squash (shredded zucchini or steamed and chopped spinach would also be great)

2 slices of bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Pinch of kosher salt and pepper (keep in mind the bacon and cheese will add big salt flavor)

PREPARATION:

Preheat your oven to 350*. In a large bowl, vigorously whisk the eggs until they run through the whisk like water and are not at all gloppy. Whisk in the cottage cheese and grated squash. Add half the scallions and bacon, saving some for the top. In a well-greased standard muffin tin, evenly divide the egg mixture. Top with shredded cheddar and remaining scallion and bacon. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the center has set. Pull from the oven and run a pairing knife delicately along the side edge to release the egg bite from the tin. Let cool for 5-10 minutes and then use a spoon to gently pop them out of the mold. Once fully cooled, store in an airtight container. If you stack them, separate the layers with parchment paper.

Watch Anna make these egg bites, plus granola and pumpkin pie chia seed pudding below!

Anna Rossi gives you three nutritious, delicious breakfast recipes you can make ahead to have any time you need a quick, nutritious but yummy breakfast. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today presents The Chef's Pantry!