Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter Account After Posting Picture of a Swastika

Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted while replying to another user requesting the rapper's account to be reinstated.

Musk later clarified in a further tweet that the account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was "being suspended for incitement to violence".

The suspension of West's account came following a lengthy antisemitic tirade during an appearance on the show InfoWars Thursday, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where the rapper praised Hitler, ranted about the Devil and Jewish media.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said during the show, “I see good things about Hitler,” he added.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes was also present during the show.

For the past several months, West has continued to cause controversy both on and offline, which has caused him to lose several partnerships with brands such as Adidas, GAP, and Foot Locker.

West's was one of several high-profile Twitter accounts that Musk reinstated following his takeover of the social media platform in October.

As of early Friday, the account for Ye read as "account suspended". It was not clear for how long West's account will be suspended.