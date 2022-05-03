2 Dead After House Fire in Waterbury, Conn.

Two people are dead after a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a multi-family home on Arch Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of an active structure fire.

According to investigators, two people have died. Police said both people appear to be adults. Their identities have not been released.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

A photo from an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene showed holes in the roof and damage to the second floor of the home. Several windows of the home also appear to be broken.

Investigators are at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Willow Street is closed to traffic between Woodlawn Terrace and Ludlow Street during the investigation.