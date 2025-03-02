15 Employee Appreciation Day ideas to express your gratitude

Employee Appreciation Day is Friday, March 7. It’s a day dedicated to letting workers know that their efforts and contributions are valued, as well as providing an opportunity for employers and organizations to express their gratitude.

The day set aside for workers was founded back in 1995 and was conceived by Bob Nelson, a board member of Recognition Professionals International. Though Nelson was initially prompted to initiate the March holiday as a way to promote his book “1,001 Ways to Reward Employees,” the idea took root and now, nearly 30 years later, it’s grown into an annual observation.

If you’re looking for creative ways to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day in 2025, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered a list of ideas to help inspire whatever it is you’d like to do in honor of the occasion. From bringing in lunch or coffee for the office to writing out personal notes and giving gift cards, you’re sure to be inspired by the list below.

After all, a little recognition goes a long way in letting employees, colleagues and coworkers know that when it comes to the time and hard work they put into their jobs, it’s noticed. And more than that? It’s so very appreciated.

So, read on for easy ideas on how to express your gratitude and say, “Thank you for everything you do, today and every day.”

Pay a compliment

Expressing your appreciation for an employee or colleague is as easy as paying them a sincere compliment. Think about all the ways their contributions make it a great place to work, then share your thoughts by saying, “You do such amazing work and it’s deeply appreciated” or “Everyone on the team recognizes your dedication to the team.”

Arrange a spa day

Depending on the size of your company or team, plan a spa day to pamper your employees. Even if you can’t make it an all-day affair, bring in someone to do manicures, pedicures, massages or simply give employees an hour off to indulge in their favorite therapeutic passtime.

Offer a ‘Free Friday’

Many companies offer summer Fridays — a select number of Fridays off during the summer months so employees can soak up some sunshine and enjoy a three-day weekend. If that’s not feasible at your workplace, you can still give employees a free Friday to use at some point in the future to spend extra time with family and friends or relax for an extra day while the weather is nice.

Host a pizza party

Pizza is the universal language of love. After all, who doesn’t like a slice now and again? Bring in pizza or have a stack of pies delivered to the team as a way of saying thanks for everything they do, day in and day out.

Hold a lottery

Depending on the size of your crew, it might not be reasonable to do a big gesture for all employees. If that’s the case, have team members drop their name into a hat or bag and host a lottery for something special. It can be a day off, gift card, lunch or anything else you dream up to offer as a prize for the winner.

Write meaningful messages in a card

Nothing says “thank you” more than a handwritten note or personal card. Depending on the number of employees either in your organization or under your supervision, if possible, write out a short message to each one, explaining what each individual contributes to the company or means to you.

An awards ceremony

Showing your appreciation can be as easy as singling out achievements by employees. What better way to do than by hosting an awards ceremony? If you want to keep things light, feel free to make it humorous like doling out superlative awards including Most Energetic or Least Likely to Miss a Meeting. Or, make it a serious event and spotlight accomplishments across the company or team.

Ice cream

This one hardly needs explaining because who doesn’t love ice cream? Grab a few containers at the store or make it easy and buy ice cream on stick. Depending on the size of your organization or team, you can even rent an ice cream machine and make cones for the crowd.

Bring in lunch

For a lot of people, lunch is the hardest meal of the day to figure out, which makes it extra special when someone else does the work for you. Order out or have lunch catered. Gather employees and enjoy it together.

Take a break

Give employees or workers a well-deserved break. Naturally, they already get lunch and other designated break times during the day. But they’ll surely appreciate some unexpected extra time to either run an errand or linger over lunch. Or, if it’s reasonable for the organization, send everyone home a bit early on Employee Appreciation Day to enjoy a bit of extra leisure time.

Hand out snacks

Recognition doesn’t have to be elaborate. In fact, it can be as simple as bringing in snacks, treats, candy or anything else you can think of that’s out of the ordinary to show your appreciation. As the old saying goes, “It’s the thought that counts,” and workers will certainly be grateful that you’ve taken the time to do something thoughtful.

Gift cards

You’ll make employees’ day if you hand them a gift card as a way of expressing your gratitude. No need to spend big — even a $5 card to a local restaurant or coffee shop along with a note that reads “Enjoy a cup of coffee on us” is sure to brighten someone’s morning.

Team activity

Use Employee Appreciation Day to unite workers in a group activity. Plan something in advance like a volunteer event, luncheon or team outing. Or doing something spur-of-the-moment like hosting a team trivia contest or other game that all employees can join in on.

Spotlight achievements

While most companies use employee reviews to recognize accomplishments, Employee Appreciation Day is also a great time to take an extra moment to call out achievements. Depending on the size of your organization, find time to tell each of your workers something amazing they’ve done or why they add value to the team

Send a company-wide email

If time is short and but it’s important to let employees know that you appreciate them and all their hard work, a group email is a totally acceptable. Take a few moments to gather your thoughts, as well as all the reasons why you’re happy they are there and let everyone know that when it comes to gratitude, you couldn’t be more grateful to have them onboard.

