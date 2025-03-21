Ex-Michigan football coach accused of stealing intimate photos from over 3,000 student accounts, feds say

A former NFL and college football coach was charged in a 24-count indictment with accessing the digital accounts of 3,300 students to download their intimate photos and videos, NBC News reported.

Matt Weiss, 42, faces 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Weiss was a co-offensive coordinator for the University of Michigan until he was fired in January 2023 over allegations he gained unauthorized access to other people's computer accounts.

According to the indictment, Weiss accessed a database managed by a third party that had information on student-athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities across the country. He is alleged to have done so "through compromising the passwords" of staff members with elevated access to the database.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"After gaining access to these databases, Weiss downloaded the personally identifiable information (PII) and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes," the indictment says.

Weiss cracked the encryption protecting the athletes' passwords and conducted further research to "obtain personal information such as their mothers’ maiden names, pets, places of birth, and nicknames," according to the indictment.

Using all of that information, Weiss either reset or guessed the passwords of 2,000 students, the indictment says. It alleges he targeted the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of female student-athletes.

"Once he obtained access to the accounts of targeted athletes, Weiss searched for and downloaded personal, intimate photographs and videos that were not publicly shared," the indictment says.

Weiss was also able to access the private accounts of 1,300 students or alumni who attended institutions around the country, according to the indictment.

"In at least several instances, Weiss exploited vulnerabilities in universities’ account authentication processes to gain access to the accounts of students or alumni," the indictment says.

Federal court records do not list an attorney for Weiss, and it is unclear whether he is in federal custody. A call to a phone number listed for Weiss was not immediately returned Thursday.

The University of Michigan declined to comment on the charges, referring questions to the U.S. attorney's office.

Each charge of unauthorized access to computers carries a maximum of five years in federal prison. Conviction on an aggravated identity theft charge comes with a two-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Weiss was hired at the University of Michigan in 2021 after 12 seasons as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens, according to his university biography. Before that, he worked at Stanford University.

Jim Harbaugh, who now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, was head football coach at both Stanford and Michigan when Weiss worked there. Harbaugh’s brother, John, has been head coach of the Ravens since 2008 and would also have worked with Weiss.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: