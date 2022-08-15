Trump Organization

Ex-Trump Org. Official Allen Weisselberg Expected to Plead Guilty in Tax Case

Weisselberg surrendered in June 2021 after his indictment and had been set for trial in October.

AP Images

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges tied to his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in an investigation of the former president's businesses, according to two people familiar with the matter and a public court filing.

Weisselberg's plea could come as soon as Thursday at 9 a.m. Terms of the expected deal were not immediately disclosed.

Weisselberg surrendered in June 2021 after his indictment and had been set for trial in October.

The indictment, unsealed Thursday, alley a long-running scheme to allow CFO Allen Weisselberg to avoid millions of dollars in income taxes. The indictment also mentions an “Unindicted Co-conspirator.”
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Trump OrganizationDonald TrumpAllen Weisselberg
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us