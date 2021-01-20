Excavator Brought to Property Linked to Fotis Dulos

The day after state police spent hours at a Farmington property that was once owned by Fore Group, Inc., the company that was run by the estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, an excavator is on the property.

State police said Tuesday that they were at the Mountain Spring Road property for investigative purposes, following up on old leads, and several detectives were seen in a wooded area behind the home.

Police have been searching for Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five from New Canaan, for more than a year and a half since she disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Police who initially searched for her found blood at her New Canaan home.

On Tuesday, police brought in Bob Perry, an expert from New Hampshire, to search the area with ground-penetrating radar. Perry is known nationally as "The Bone Finder."

“We went in the woods and there’s actually probably a number of different areas that we ended up cleaning out,” Perry said.

He determined that soil was disturbed at four locations and marked the areas with flags for officers to dig into.

“We found four areas, I should say. There were four areas that showed low probability, low probability, meaning it showed void, it showed disturbance in the soil, but there was no anomalies in that disturbance,” Perry said.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos, who owned Fore Group, was eventually charged with the murder of Jennifer Dulos. He died nearly a year ago after attempting suicide.

Troconis and Fotis Dulos' friend Kent Mawhinney, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Dulos, Troconis, and Mawhinney all denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Perry would not say if he and police found anything Tuesday and state police did not provide any details of Tuesday’s search, including whether anything was found.

The state's attorney's office had not comment on Wednesday on any recent activity.