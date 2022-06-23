Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

(Yields 1 9″cake or about 18 cupcakes)

2 cups all purpose flour

1 3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 1/4 cup Milk

3 large eggs

1 1/2 Tbsp. orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice, fresh squeezed

1/4 cup Cointreau (Aperol or Campari is also fun but slightly less sweet)

Glaze:

1 large lemon or orange, zested and juiced

3 sprigs sage or thyme

3/4 cup local honey

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 350*.

Grease your cake pan.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all purpose flour, granulated sugar, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. In a separate bowl, combine extra virgin olive oil, milk, eggs, orange zest, orange juice and Cointreau.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and gently whisk until just combined and pour into the prepared baker. Bake approximately 60 minutes if baking one large cake or approximately 40 minutes if baking cupcakes or until just set.

While the cake bakes, prepare your glaze by bringing lemon, honey and sage to a light simmer on the stove top over medium low heat.

Allow to cool 30 minutes before glazing and taking your first bite!

Chef Tip: Substitute the orange juice, zest and Cointreau for lemon juice, zest and Lemoncello for a delicious lemon cake!