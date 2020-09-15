Facebook

Facebook Unveils New Climate Initiative, But Won't Change Policy on Misinformation

Facebook has also announced that its own global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 percent supported by renewable energy this year

In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter works the line as flames push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook announced Tuesday that it is launching a science information center to provide users with facts and resources around the climate crisis, NBC News reports.

The new feature is the latest in a string of resource hubs that have enabled Facebook to set clear lines of demarcation on matters of fact and fiction.

But Facebook will not change its approach to combating climate misinformation outside the hub. It will continue to apply warning labels to demonstrably false information, but will not take down posts unless they pose an immediate safety risk.

U.S. & World

wildfires 14 hours ago

Trump Spurns Science on Climate: ‘Don't Think Science Knows'

Gulf Coast 21 hours ago

Sally Strengthens to Cat 2 Hurricane, One of 4 Named Systems in Atlantic Basin

Facebook has also announced that its own global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 percent supported by renewable energy this year. It is now aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain within the next decade.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Facebookclimate changemisinformation
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us