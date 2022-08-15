Airplane Part Falls From the Sky, Nearly Hitting Maine State Capitol Worker

An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed outside the Maine State Capitol building last week, landing with loud bang and narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 pound metal sleeve to fall, according to Maine's Bureau of Capitol Police, but it appears to be from a wing flap of a large passenger jet flying over the state from abroad.

No one was hurt when the sleeve-like object smashed into the ground outside the main entrance of the Capitol Friday at about 12:30 p.m., police said. But Craig Donahue, a screener at the building, was walking in about 7 feet away from where the part fell.

“It definitely shocked him,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. “He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call.”

Two other people nearby saw what happened, police said. Officials immediately notified the FAA and the Augusta State Airport.

"The FAA has launched an investigation while attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route," police said in a statement. "The FAA made awareness notifications to flights that were over the Capitol area at the time. The source remains unknown and under FAA investigation."