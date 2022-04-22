only on 6

Family Demands Answers After Woman Dies Following Plastic Surgery at Florida Clinic

Tanesha Walker was discharged after the surgery earlier this week at the New Life Plastic Surgery center and died Wednesday

By Julie Leonardi and NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family is demanding answers after a woman died following a plastic surgery procedure at a Miami clinic.

Tanesha Walker was discharged after the surgery earlier this week at the New Life Plastic Surgery center. Her family said Walker died Wednesday.

"She was there for everyone," said her niece, Tataneshia Middleton, when describing the grandmother of 11 kids. "She took care of all of them emotionally."

Walker's family said she flew from Indiana to Miami for breast reduction surgery but instead went to New Life Plastic Surgery for liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. Middleton said the change took place after a local doctor refused to treat Walker due to her BMI.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Police are investigating the death of a woman following a plastic surgery at a clinic in Miami. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

Middleton said Walker was being taken to a recovery center when the owner of that facility instead took her to the hospital.

"When she came into the truck, she was telling them she was lightheaded and she didn’t feel well," Middleton said.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Russia Tries to Storm Mariupol Steel Plant

Japan 8 hours ago

Tour Boat With 26 Aboard Missing in Frigid Japan Waters

New Life Plastic Surgery released a statement saying Walker went into surgery at 9:35 a.m. and was in the recovery room at 11:05 a.m. before being discharged at 1:39 p.m.

They said the procedure went as expected and was "a success," adding they advised the recovery center to pick up Walker by noon. Middleton said the recovery center told her they picked up Walker shortly after getting a call at 1:15 p.m.

"I feel like it’s something going on with the facility specifically the doctor because his story is opposite with what the transportation lady told us," Middleton said.

Miami-Dade Police said they are investigating and Walker's family said they are flying to South Florida to speak to lawyers.

NBC 6 Investigators found this was the second time a patient died following a procedure at New Life Plastic Surgery, with the first patient dying in February after a blood clot ended up in her lungs following a liposuction and tummy tuck procedure.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Miami-Dadeplastic surgery death
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us