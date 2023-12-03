Family looking for answers about mother who vanished during cross-country trip

Relatives of a mother of two who vanished on a trip from Alabama to Wyoming are desperate for answers about what has happened to her.

Katheryn “Katie” Ferguson, 33, was last seen Oct. 5 by police in Arkansas as a passenger in the vehicle of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, who is under investigation in her disappearance.

Adam Shane Aviles Jr. of Cody, Wyoming, has not been charged in the disappearance. He was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of ammunition, according to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 13.

Authorities in Wyoming said a search of his 1999 Dodge Durango turned up dried blood, a loaded Glock magazine and a “projectile hole” in the front passenger door, according to the complaint.

Multiple attempts to reach Aviles’ attorney were unsuccessful Friday.

