EAST HARTFORD

Family of estranged wife killed in East Hartford, Conn. seeks justice

Wilkid Valcinord, 57, was arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, charged with first-degree Murder of his estranged wife Andra Valcinord of East Hartford.

By Dave Peck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Members of East Hartford’s Andra Valcinord’s family were at Manchester Superior Court, heartbroken and shocked as her estranged husband, 57-year-old Wilkid Valcinord, was arraigned for murder.

“He didn’t have to do that to her. He didn’t have to do that,” said Andra’s sister Linele Hill.

“We just want answers. Why would he take her from us? Why would he do this to us?” said Adrina Henry.

According to the arrest warrant, Valcinord was found dead on June 18 in her East Hartford home. She had been stabbed and was lying in a pool of blood.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut states that Andra Valcinord's daughter-in-law found her lying on the floor while dropping dogs off at the home. The daughter-in-law ran out of the home screaming and was located by a neighbor, according to police.

“To cut her up like that. It’s just not fair,” said Henrietta Anderson.

Through several security cameras, official documents say investigators tracked a white van with a "blood-like substance" from the area near the crime scene in East Hartford to the area of Wilkid Valcinord’s home in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

U.S. & World

dogs 17 mins ago

Meet the dog from Illinois with the world's longest tongue

British Royal Family 41 mins ago

Annual report of British royal family finances shows increase in spending of public funds

After DNA testing, officials say that blood-like substance was consistent with DNA found at the scene of the crime, helping lead to an arrest on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Valcinord was arraigned in Manchester, where his bail was increased from $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

“That’s why we’re here. So that justice is served on the day we lay her to rest,” said Nakisha Lester.

According to court documents, Wilkid Valcinord denied any involvement in the incident. In a Facebook post from June 19, an account with his name asked for community help to find his wife’s killer.

“It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. Horrible,” one family member said.

Wilkid Valcinord is currently being held at the Hartford Correctional Center with his next court date scheduled for July 12 in Hartford.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us