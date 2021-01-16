Lake Champlain Chocolates

Famous Vt. Chocolate Company Recalling Products Distributed Across US

The voluntary recall was issued after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product, Lake Champlain Chocolates said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lake Champlain Chocolates/Twitter

Lake Champlain Chocolates is recalling milk chocolate products due to possible foreign objects, the company announced Friday. The famous Vermont business urged customers to discard all potentially affected products currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

The affected products were distributed to retailers across all 50 states and in the company's three Vermont retail stores.

The voluntary recall was issued after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product, the company said. To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to this contamination.

After an initial investigation and out of an abundance of caution, the company said it decided to recall all potentially affected products from a determined best-by-date range for potential foreign objects.

There are a number of affected products, including multiple flavors of the company's five star bar, and these could have been included in assortments for gift baskets, including Christmas selections, according to the business' website.

U.S. & World

vaccine 20 hours ago

Biden: We'll ‘Manage the Hell' Out of Feds' COVID Response

coronavirus Jan 15

Virus Updates: Biden's Vaccine Plan; US Deaths Reach 390K

Click here for a full list of affected products and more details on the recall.

Lake Champlain Chocolates emphasizes that no other products or batch codes were affected.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns can email the company at info@lakechamplainchocolates.com or call their customer service line at 1-800-465-5909.

The company says it is committed to quality products and consumer safety and is taking aggressive action to prevent the need for any future recalls of its products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified of the recall.

This article tagged under:

Lake Champlain ChocolatesFDArecallChocolate
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us