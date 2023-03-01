At least 36 people have died after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-first in what one passenger have called
"ten nightmarish seconds" of chaos.
Approximately 350 people were on board the passenger train at the time of the collision close to Tempe in Greece. Many were students returning from Carnival, the three-day festival preceding Lent, which was held in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The devastating aftermath of a train collision in northern Greece near Larissa, March 1, 2023. At least 36 people have died when a passenger train crashed headfirst with a southbound freight train.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A derailed passenger train following a collision with a freight train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. The crash, the country’s worst in decades, killed at least 36 people, according to the latest reports. Many of the passengers were students.
Emergency crews examine the wreckage of a fatal crash between a passenger train and a freight train in the Tempe Valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
Emergency crews examine the wreckage of a fatal crash between a passenger train and a freight train in the Tempe Valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
Rescue workers remove a body from debris after a passenger train crashed with a freight train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
Rescue workers at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
Emergency services inspect wreckage at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Giannis Papanikos/AP
Rescuers stand near the debris of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens, near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. Rescuers searched Wednesday through the burned-out wreckage of two trains that slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing and injured dozens of passengers.
Giannis Papanikos/AP
Debris from the two trains seen after a collision in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train before midnight on Tuesday.
Vaggelis Kousioras/AP
Firefighters and rescuers respond to a collision in Tempe near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. A train carrying hundreds of passengers has collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece, killing and injuring dozens passengers.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg
A crane lifts wreckage at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023.
Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images
The Greek national flag flies at half mast above the Greek parliament in Athens, March 1, 2023, following a deadly train accident where dozens were were killed and more injured near the central Greece city of Larissa.
Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images
Students protest outside the Hellenic Train headquarters, in Athens, on March 1, 2023, following a deadly train accident in central Greece where at least 38 people died. Hundreds took to the streets in Athens, blaming the government for the privatization of the Hellenic Train company after a deadly collision between two trains caused a derailment late at night.
Sakis Mitroloidis/AFP via Getty Images
Relatives of victims gather outside of Larissa’s general hospital, following a deadly train accident where dozens were killed and more injured near the central Greece city of Larissa. – The station master of Larissa was arrested police said hours after a head-on collision between two trains, adding that the charges would be announced shortly. Greece’s supreme court prosecutor had earlier ordered an investigation, with government spokesman noting that the two trains were left running on the same track for “several kilometres.” (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP) (Photo by SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sakis Mitroloidis/AFP via Getty Images
Greek main opposition leader and former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, center, and other volunteers give blood in Larissa on March 1, 2023, following the deadly train accident where at least 38 people were killed and another 85 injured near the central Greece city of Larissa.
Sakis Mitroloidis/AFP via Getty Images
A candlelit tribute made outside of the Larissa railway station in Larissa, Greece, pays tribute to the dozens killed during a crash between a passenger train and a freight train, March 1, 2023.