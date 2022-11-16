Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his one-year-old child in Nov. 2021.

Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death is unknown.

Authorities said Rodriguez faces charges including criminal negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor in connection to his kid's death.

Rodriguez turned himself in and he was released on a $50,000 bond. He's expected to appear in court on Nov. 29.