Father of Missing Ansonia Toddler Named Suspect in Mother’s Homicide: Sources

The father of a missing 1-year-old Ansonia girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been named a suspect in the investigation into the homicide of the girl’s mother, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation confirm to NBC Connecticut.

Police are investigating her mother's death as a homicide and two law enforcement sources say Vanessa's father, Jose Morales, is a suspect.

Anyone with information about Vanessa is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.

Christine Holloway, 43, was found dead in her Ansonia home on Monday, December 2 and her 1-year-old daughter Vanessa Morales was missing. Law enforcement sources confirmed Friday that the child’s father, Jose Morales, is a suspect in Holloway's killing. Jose Morales is in custody on charges unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Vanessa, then issued an Amber Alert. The alert remains active and police continue to search for the girl.

Vanessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what she might be wearing. Police believe she might be in Connecticut and said they don't have any indication that she was taken out of state.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Vanessa. Police said they are following leads and that their priority in the case is to find Vanessa.

They are asking anyone with information to provide tips.