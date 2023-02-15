FBI Conducted 2 Searches at University of Delaware in Biden Documents Probe: Sources

The FBI has conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in connection with the ongoing special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s retention and handling of classified documents, two senior law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation confirm to NBC News.

The searches were conducted during the last few weeks.

As with the previous searches of the president’s Delaware home, beach home and DC office, Biden’s lawyers pre-arranged the searches with the Justice Department and consented to all DOJ demands for the searches, so no warrants were issued.

It was unclear late Wednesday, what, if anything, was seized by the FBI.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration resides on the University of Delaware campus.

President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. "We are fully cooperating. We are looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said.

The university is Biden's alma mater. In 2011, Biden donated his records from his 36 years serving in the U.S. Senate to the school. The documents arrived June 6, 2012, according to the university, which released photos of the numbered boxes being unloaded at the university alongside blue and gold balloons.

Under the terms of Biden’s gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.

Biden’s Senate records would not be covered by the presidential records act, though prohibitions on mishandling classified information would still apply.

The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment. A representative at the university did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The university is the fourth known entity to be searched by the FBI following inspections of his former office at the Penn Biden Center, where records with classified markings were found in a locked closet by Biden's personal lawyers in November, and more recently of his Delaware homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.