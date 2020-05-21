Breonna Taylor

FBI Investigating Death of Breonna Taylor, Killed by Police in Her Louisville Home

Taylor, 26, was at home with her boyfriend when three plainclothes officers arrived to execute a search warrant in a drug case

The FBI is now investigating the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor, 26, was at home with her boyfriend on March 13 when three plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived to execute a search warrant in a drug case. The couple thought their home was being broken into, according to a lawsuit from Taylor's family.

The FBI’s Louisville branch announced Thursday that it was investigating the shooting after numerous media requests.

“The FBI will collect all facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” the statement said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorFBI
