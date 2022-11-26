FBI Issues Reward Amid Search for Conn. Father After Murder of Baby Girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a reward amid the search for a man suspected of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck earlier this month.

The baby girl, Camilla Francisquini, had been choked, stabbed and dismembered last Friday, Naugatuck police said.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

Bond for Francisquini has been set at $5 million.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Francisquini's capture and prosecution.

Naugatuck police provided disturbing new details on the death of 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini as the search for her father continues.

Last week, Naugatuck police revealed more information about the case and Police Chief C. Colin McAllister called the crime "horrific and gruesome."

The baby girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, police said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

McAllister said it is one of the most difficult and trying cases they have ever had to investigate.

Investigators identified Francisquini as a possible suspect and began searching for him.

Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven.

Police said Francisquini and the baby's biological mother had been involved in a dispute in Waterbury before Naugatuck police were called and that is when Francisquini's GPS monitor was removed in what police was an effort to evade law enforcement, McAllister said.

Francisquini lived in the home on Millville Avenue with his daughter, according to police.

The car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near Exit 8 last week. Officers searched the area of Foxon Boulevard but did not find him.

Last Saturday, police released surveillance images of a person they believed to be Francisquini walking on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. The images were captured around 4 p.m. last Friday, police said.

Francisquini is described as being 6-feet tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Police said Francisquini is known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history that spans a decade. He was on special parole and a tracking device has been cut off, police said.

Anyone with information Francisquini's whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

Investigators thank everyone who has called, messaged and sent in tips for information.