FBI Releases New Video of Suspect Planting Bombs Before Capitol Riot

The FBI released new videos Tuesday that investigators said show the person suspected of planting two pipe bombs the night before the January Capitol riot.

The FBI said the bombs were planted between 7:30 and 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 5, outside the separate national offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees. Both are located a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Videos made public last month showed the person believed to be the suspect walking through the neighborhood, wearing a gray hoodie, face mask, and carrying a backpack. The FBI said the suspect also wore distinctive footwear — Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with black, gray, and yellow details.

The newly released videos show the suspect walking on the sidewalk a few blocks from the Capitol, then stopping to put down the backpack before beginning to walk again. Other scenes show the person sitting down on a park bench and walking down an alley.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.