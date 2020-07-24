bagged salad

FDA: More Than 600 Sickened by Parasite in Bagged Salad Mixes

Products potentially linked to the outbreak have been recalled in 31 states

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The number of people sickened by a parasite infection linked to Fresh Express bagged salad mixes has risen to 641 cases in 11 states, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The intestinal parasite Cyclospora is the cause of the illnesses. Symptoms can include diarrhea, loss of appetite and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the end of June, Fresh Express recalled bagged salad mixes containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots with a product code beginning with Z178 or a lower number. The "best buy" date on the products runs up through July 14. Some of the recalled products were sold under the Fresh Express brand; others were sold as store brands.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Virus Updates: CDC Changes Isolation Guidance; Fauci Suggests Longer Timeline for Vaccine

US Economy 4 hours ago

No Virus Bill Yet: White House, GOP at Odds Over Jobless Aid

The products were sold at supermarkets including ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel Osco, ShopRite and Walmart in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

bagged saladrecall alert
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us