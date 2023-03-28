politics

Federal Judge Orders Pence to Testify in Special Counsel Probe Investigating Trump

A D.C. judge said that the former vice president must comply with a subpoena from a grand jury tied to the special counsel's investigation.

Mike Pence

A federal judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to comply with a grand jury subpoena about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a source familiar with the ruling.

The judge did, however, grant Pence a partial victory as to his argument that he was shielded from having to testify about Jan. 6 because of his constitutional role as part of the legislative branch.

Pence’s legal team had argued that the Constitution’s “speech and debate” clause should prevent special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors from eliciting any testimony about communications or activity related to Pence’s role as president of the Senate in presiding over the certification of the election results.

The ruling from Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said Pence does have some limited speech and debate protections.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A spokesperson for Pence declined to comment.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

politicsDonald TrumpMike Pence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us