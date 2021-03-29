FEMA COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Unit to Make Debut in Bridgeport, Conn. Today

A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to make its national debut in Bridgeport on Monday.

The mobile clinic is planning to give approximately 200 vaccinations over the next few days and then it'll expand to 400 vaccinations a day, officials said.

Hartford Health, Trinity Health, Griffin Health and UConn Health will be administering the doses at sites across the state, it was previously announced.

The trailer will start first in Bridgeport at the Beardsley Zoo before going into five different sub-communities in Bridgeport over the next 10 days. After that, it will make its way around the state.

Inside the mobile vaccination unit, Governor Ned Lamont said there are nurses measuring out vials of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and there are multiple fridges for the different vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available since it's just a single dose and there is no need for people to make another appointment.

The mobile vaccination unit also has seven tiers of battery back up to make sure the battery stays on and it is being monitored from Florida to ensure the vaccine is safe and ready to go, Lamont added.

According to FEMA, the trailer will travel through 17 communities in Connecticut over 60 days.

“The partnership with FEMA and the federal government has been exceptional, providing support to our state during this critical time as we continue to move as fast as possible to vaccinate as many residents as we can,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. “This first-in-the-nation Mobile Vaccination Unit is a vital tool in our toolbox to reach communities across Connecticut which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to take every step possible, working with our network of vaccine providers, and with the support of our Congressional Delegation to ensure our distribution is equitable and touching every corner of our state.”

If there are more walk ups than there are vaccines, officials said there will be appointments made and people will be asked to come back the following day. Anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, Lamont said.