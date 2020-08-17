Fiery Crash Closes Part of Berlin Turnpike in Connecticut

The southbound side of Route 15, or the Berlin Turnpike, is closed in Wethersfield after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and police said injuries are reported and the road will be closed for awhile.

Both sides of the Berlin Turnpike were closed after the crash, which happened near Dunkin Donuts, power is out in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

State police Tweeted around 11:45 a.m. that the northbound side of the road has reopened, but to expect significant delays in the area all day.

Exit 85 is closed.

Route 5/15 Northbound in Wethersfield now open. Expect significant delays in the area all day. Exit 85 remains closed as CSP assists Wethersfield PD & FD. Avoid the area if possible! — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 17, 2020

Happening Now: Berlin Turnpike is closed both SB and NB. Police say there was a serious vehicle collision that ignited a fire. We’re told the fire is out and the power is out in the immediate area. Police say both NB and especially SB will remain closed. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/625lFfF7bT — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) August 17, 2020

Crews have extinguished the fire and smoke billowing from the scene was so thick that it was showing up on radar.

Thick smoke from Berlin Tpk truck crash/fore showing up on @NWSNewYorkNY Doppler radar. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/dWe7MooaH0 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 17, 2020

CT Travel Smart says Route 15 North and South are closed by Arrow Road because of crash involving tractor-trailers.

BREAKING #WETHERSFIELD Another view of the vehicle fire on the Berlin Tpke. Looks like at least one construction vehicle involved. @NBCConnecticut #nbcct pic.twitter.com/dSatZjtt4F — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) August 17, 2020

Evacuations were initially ordered, businesses in the area have been advised of the situation and people staying at a nearby motel are sheltered in place, according to police.

The fire department also reported a second fire in the area of Olsen Road.

WVFD responding to an MVA on the Berlin Turnpike near Pawtuckett Ave with fire involved. Posted by Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, August 17, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.