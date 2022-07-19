Nevada

Transformer Catches Fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.

Colorado River Drought Plan
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Reports of an explosion Tuesday morning at Hoover Dam turned out to be a transformer that caught fire, officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. The Bureau of Reclamation said on Twitter that the fire was extinguished about a half hour after it was first reported.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building in early videos.

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bureau of Reclamation said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Nevadahoover dam
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us