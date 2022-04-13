Video Shows Giant Fire Burn Through California Under-Construction Hotel

A four-story hotel under construction in the Camarillo part of Ventura County caught fire Tuesday night, sending flames and smoke billowing into the sky and creating quite the spectacle for drivers on the nearby 101 Freeway.

The fire began around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The construction was near the Camarillo Outlets, just off the Las Posas Road exit on the freeway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the wooden structure became engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes.

High winds in Southern California worsened an already bad situation, causing the flames to blow intensely around the structure.

The wind also blew embers into nearby brush.

As of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Ventura County Fire Department had put out the majority of the fire, but remained on the scene to put out any hotspots. Roads in the area remained closed Wednesday morning.

Investigators say construction workers were on site when the fire started.