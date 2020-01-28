Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Hartford

Crews have spent hours battling a large fire at Central Auto & Transport on Maxim Road in Hartford Tuesday morning that is affecting Hartford-Brainard Airport as well as an MDC office.

Large fireballs were visible after the fire broke out at the business, which is located near the airport.

Officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority said the airport is closed and they expect to resume operations at 10 a.m.

"I’m aware that the state has closed the airport down tentatively until 10 a.m. for traffic and the fire is contained," said Lindsey Rutka, the owner of Hartford Jet Center, which handles operations for fueling, concierge, and hanger storage.

"We were inside one of the hangars and we could feel the impact of the explosions, something was shivering the building here," Rutka said.

There are several businesses in the Maxim Road area, including Brainard Airport.

Rutka said streets are blocked off in every direction.

"It’s just a matter of I can’t our employees down on our property. We’re trying to get them in through other means so they can get to work. The streets are blocked off in every direction to get into the airport," Rutka said.

Some of Rutka's tenants are also schools and aircraft maintenance.

MDC said its customer service office at 60 Murphy Road in Hartford is temporarily closed for walk-ins due to the fire. The MDC Call Center is still available for our customers.

