Off-duty Mass. firefighter helps rescue woman from burning car in NH

Two firefighters pulled a woman from a burning car after it crashed into a utility pole in East Kingston, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

East Kingston police said they responded to a report of a crash on Route 107 at the Apple Hill Golf Course near the Kensington line around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

They said a black 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by Jamaica Johnson, 35, of Epping, was driving north on Route 107, also know as East Road, when it left the road and struck a utility pole, bringing the pole and wires down onto a 2020 Jeep Wrangler that had been driving south on Route 107.

The Dodge Challenger caught fire, and an East Kingston firefighter and an off-duty Chelmsford, Massachusetts, firefighter who witnessed the crash were able to pull Johnson from the burning vehicle to safety.

Police didn't say if the driver of the Jeep, Paul Buccheri, 50, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, suffered any injuries.

Route 107 to the Kensington town line was closed for about an hour while utility crews replaced the broken pole and downed wires.

East Kingston police and fire were assisted by police, fire and emergency medical crews from several neighboring communities.