Maryland

After Fireworks Explode on Md. Beach, 4th of July Shows Canceled

Firefighters evaluated firework handlers for minor injuries, and no beachgoers were hurt, according to officials.

By NBC Washington Staff

ocean city fireworks explosion
Bryan Milligan

All fireworks shows in Ocean City have been canceled "due to an abundance of caution" after the fire department and Maryland State Police responded to a fireworks explosion on the city's beach.

Firefighters treated firework handlers for minor injuries, and no beachgoers were hurt, according to officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters were called to a section of the beach near Dorchester Street after reports of a vehicle on fire at around 10:30 a.m. What they found instead was the city’s downtown fireworks display unintentionally discharging, fire officials said.

The cause of the fireworks discharge is unknown, according to fire officials.

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse 2 hours ago

Drilling Nearly Done to Demolish Rest of Collapsed Condo

nathans famous hot dogs 5 hours ago

Nathan's Hot Dog Champ Joey Chestnut Eats to New Record

Initially, they had determined that while handlers were unloading the fireworks, one firework was unintentionally discharged, setting other fireworks off.

"Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers.

"Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured."

The fire department said the entire display did not ignite, and they are working with firework handlers to secure the rest of the fireworks.

Some areas of the Ocean City boardwalk have been closed to ensure the safety of pedestrians until an inspection has been completed.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

MarylandFourth of JulyOcean CityFireworks explosion
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us