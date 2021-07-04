After Fireworks Explode on Md. Beach, 4th of July Shows Canceled

All fireworks shows in Ocean City have been canceled "due to an abundance of caution" after the fire department and Maryland State Police responded to a fireworks explosion on the city's beach.

Firefighters treated firework handlers for minor injuries, and no beachgoers were hurt, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to a section of the beach near Dorchester Street after reports of a vehicle on fire at around 10:30 a.m. What they found instead was the city’s downtown fireworks display unintentionally discharging, fire officials said.

The cause of the fireworks discharge is unknown, according to fire officials.

Initially, they had determined that while handlers were unloading the fireworks, one firework was unintentionally discharged, setting other fireworks off.

"Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers.

"Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured."

The fire department said the entire display did not ignite, and they are working with firework handlers to secure the rest of the fireworks.

Some areas of the Ocean City boardwalk have been closed to ensure the safety of pedestrians until an inspection has been completed.

This story is developing.