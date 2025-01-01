Hawaii

Fireworks explosion in the Honolulu area leaves 2 people dead and 20 injured

The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

By The Associated Press

People watch a New Year's fireworks
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in a Honolulu-area neighborhood killed two people died and injured 20 others, authorities say.

The accident occurred just before midnight outside a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a statement. The neighborhood is near Honolulu's international airport and a joint U.S. Air Force and Navy base and a little more than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, which honors sailors who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the U.S. into World War II.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and the other 20 victims were transported to hospitals, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The fire department said it was investigating the cause of the blast and had no details about how the accident occurred. It said there was no fire at the home. The victims were not immediately identified.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hawaii
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us