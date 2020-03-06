coronavirus

First Case of Coronavirus in Connecticut, Reported in Danbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in Connecticut.

The person infected is an employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who is a New York resident.

Governor Ned Lamont and health officials will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m. in Danbury to provide more details.

Danbury and Norwalk Hospital are a part of the same hospital system, Nuvance Health.

Nuvance Health also operates New Milford Hospital and Sharon Hospital, but there is no indication the infected employee worked at those locations.

“Our multidisciplinary team across Nuvance Health is working closely together to ensure we are prepared for this quickly evolving outbreak,” said Dr. Valerie Cluzet, infectious disease specialist at Nuvance Health on Thursday in a press release prior to the announcement of the infection. “Effective communication and staying informed are both essential to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”

Hospital officials in Connecticut say they are preparing in the event the state sees a large number of coronavirus cases.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

