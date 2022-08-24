First Lady Jill Biden Experiencing COVID-19 ‘Rebound' Case

First lady Jill Biden is experiencing a COVID-19 'rebound' case, the White House said Wednesday.

President Biden has tested negative.

She tested negative on Sunday and had joined the president at their beach home in Delaware.

She had been previously isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week. The president made a brief stop at the White House before going to Wilmington, Delaware. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady had tested positive for the virus. She first had symptoms last Monday. Like the president, she has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

President Biden, 79, recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated for five days at the home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where they vacationed, before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said Sunday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.