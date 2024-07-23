New Jersey

Fish falls from sky and smashes NJ couple's car windshield

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We've all heard it raining cats and dogs — but fish?

A New Jersey couple said they got a smelly and scaly surprise when a fish came falling from the sky and onto their car.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Monmouth County homeowners told NBC New York they heard their car alarm go off, and when they checked it out, the windshield of their Tesla was shattered.

Their only clues about what happened? Blood and fish scales.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
The couple said a fish (left) fell from the sky and smashed into the windshield of their Tesla (right).

They looked at the dashcam footage, which captured a one-pound bluefish that fell from the sky. The gilled projectile bounced off the windshield and into the couple's garage.

The couple believes a bird might have snagged the bluefish before dropping it mid-flight.

U.S. & World

Alabama 2 hours ago

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $300,000 from Alabama church to buy gifts for TikTok content creators

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Where to find the best deals on National Tequila Day 2024

"That bird must have been pretty high up when it dropped it, for it to build up that kind of force to break the windshield. Because the windshield was shattered," said Jeff Levine. "You can’t even make something up that crazy."

Now all that's left for the couple is getting their insurance company to believe it.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us