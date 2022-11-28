animals

Fishtopher the Cat Finds Forever Home After His Adoption Listing Went Viral

A Maryland couple drove two hours to adopt the timid-looking cat, who was reportedly "sad and depressed."

a cat
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old cat, was reportedly "sad and depressed" as he sat at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey waiting to be adopted.

The "Quiet" "Couch potato" seemed "out of sorts," the center wrote in its Petfinder listing. He would only "eat when he has company," and he "wouldn’t even look up for pictures."

But on Thanksgiving, Fishtopher's luck changed after a tweet sharing his Petfinder profile went viral. The tweet quickly amassed over 168,000 likes and 21,000 retweets. Many people in the replies shared their own cat adoption stories.

The shelter said in a Facebook post over the weekend that it received "hundreds of inquiries" about Fishtopher.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

animalsanimal adoption
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us