‘It’s Very Sad’: Massive Fire Erupts at Historic NYC Building, Injuring 3

One person and two firefighters were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after massive flames broke out at a historic building in Chinatown that's home to a senior center and other nonprofits for decades.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the 4th and 5th floor windows of the New York City-owned building at 70 Mulberry St. around 8:40 p.m. Approximately 145 FDNY firefighters worked to hose down the raging blaze for hours before it finally started to subside, according to officials.

New York State Assemblymember says a civilian, who suffered smoke inhalation, and the firefighters sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The bottom floor of the burned building is home to the Chinatown Senior Center and the 2nd floor is a dance studio. Its top floors are where a few nonprofit organizations are located and where historic documents are stored, according to Manhattan Community Board 3 member, Karlin Chan.

"We have the Museum of Chinese in America archives (MOCA) there. So all the historical documents from this area, all the exhibits are actually stored in there, so hopefully the water damage doesn't destroy it," Chan tells NBC New York.

MOCA relocated from Mulberry Street to 215 Centre St. in 2009, but it retained the previous gallery space "as an archival centre and serves as a research library open to anyone with a desire to learn or research Chinese American history," according to the museum's website.

The unfortunate incident comes just days before the Lunar New Year. NYC's Chinatown holds one of the biggest new year celebrations in the country and it is expected to draw thousands of people to the area on Saturday.

Firefighters are still working to put out the hotspots of the fire and they are investigating the cause of the flames.

#BreakingNews huge fire in #Chinatown right now at the community center on Mulberry & Bayard Street pic.twitter.com/xmEKFpoZSK — Czarine🧢 (@czarineyee) January 24, 2020

Chen Dance Center owner HT Chen says he has been in the building for over 40 years. "This building is very important. It's so unfortunate to have a fire. It's very sad," he said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mayor de Blasio said the building is a pillar to the Chinatown community.

" I know the neighborhood is in shock tonight. We’re going to help the community get through this," he wrote.

The building has been around for decades and NYC Council Member Margaret Chin says she attended school there in 1963.

"It provides workforce development, cultural programs and a senior center. We will work to make sure vital services aren't lost," Chin said.