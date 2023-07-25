Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis uninjured after being involved in car crash in Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after he was involved in a car crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning, his campaign said.

Campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was traveling to an event in Chattanooga when the crash happened.

He and his team were uninjured, Griffin said.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin said in a statement.

Chattanooga Police officials said the four-vehicle motorcade was taking DeSantis to a campaign stop when the crash happened on a highway.

The motorcade came up on slow traffic and the lead vehicle had to brake quickly, which caused a rear-end collision involving the other vehicles, police said.

A female staffer did suffer a minor injury, but continued on to the event and was treated there, police said.

DeSantis, 44, launched his 2024 presidential campaign in May. The Republican governor has spent the past weeks traveling the country in his bid for the GOP nomination.

