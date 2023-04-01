Florida Grandmother Charged in Hot Car Death of Granddaughter, Less Than a Year After Grandson Drowned While in Her Care

A Florida woman is demanding prison time for her own mother after her two young children died less than a year apart while allegedly in their grandmother’s care, one in a hot car death and the other in an accidental drowning.

The grandmother, 65-year-old Tracey Nix, was arrested and charged in November 2022 with aggravated manslaughter and leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle, court records show. The charges are in connection with the Nov. 1, 2022 death of 7-month-old Uriel Schock.

Authorities said Nix left Uriel in her vehicle outside her Wauchula home for several hours after returning from lunch. Nix said she "forgot" the child was in the car, according to the court documents.

"How do you forget a little girl," Uriel's father, Drew Schock, said in a tearful interview this week with local station WFTS.

