Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Deputies in Florida arrested a man wanted for grand auto theft after confirming he was inside a home by watching the suspect live on Instagram, authorities said Saturday.

A deputy verified they were at the correct house Thursday night by shining a flashlight in the window and seeing the light in the background of the video that Kevin Gaines was streaming live, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Gaines, 20, surrendered after deputies and DeLand police officers surrounded the house, the sheriff's office said.

Gaines was facing charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with warrants for auto theft, criminal mischief and not possessing a valid driver's license, among other charges.

Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines. Jail records show he was in custody on Saturday.

