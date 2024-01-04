Florida man arrested and accused of threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his kids

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in connection with threats to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and his children.

Swalwell was not named in the court documents, but he confirmed that the threats targeted him and his family.

“There is no place in America for threats of political violence,” Swalwell said in a statement Wednesday night. “We must always resolve our differences at the ballot box. While I will continue to protect my family and staff these continued threats will never stop me from representing my constituents.”

Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres, made his initial appearance Wednesday in connection with the threats, the Justice Department said. He was released on bail and has an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 24.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a criminal complaint, Shapiro left a series of voicemails at Swalwell’s congressional office in Washington, D.C., last month, including threats to "come after you and kill you" and "kill your children," other voicemails that appeared to refer to allegations tying Swalwell to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, according to the complaint. They repeatedly refer to "a Chinese spy” and "Fang Fang," it says.

An attorney listed for Shapiro did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com