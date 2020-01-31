Super Bowl LIV

Florida Man Charged With Illegal Super Bowl Drone Flight

The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami and around Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges after the FBI says he flew a drone in an area off-limits because of nearby Super Bowl-related events.

An FBI affidavit filed Friday says that 46-year-old Yorgan Arnaldo Ramos Teran flew the drone in an area of Miami Beach restricted for such flights by the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and around the Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl.

According to the FBI, Teran has a certificate to fly the drone but told agents he had to alter it to allow a flight in the FAA's restricted area. He apparently used the drone to take video of Super Bowl events in Miami Beach.

No attorney was listed for Teran in court documents. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance later Friday.

