When police in the Sunshine State have an alligator problem on a highway, they call the right Florida man for the job.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in northeast Florida released a video and details on Monday about the "only in Florida" situation in which a large alligator was in the median of the southbound Interstate-95/Interstate-295 highway.

If motorists "saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median—nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really happened," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State." -- Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The video shows "local gator-wrangling legend," known as the "Blue Collar Brawler," doing what he does best.

The alligator lunges at the Florida man a few times in the video before the man uses a snare pole to trap the reptile as it begins using the "death roll" hunting and defense mechanism, which is also performed by crocodiles.

After taping shut the alligator's mouth, the "Brawler" and a Florida Fish & Wildlife officer lift the animal and put it in the back of a truck.

