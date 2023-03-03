Florida

Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later

The two medics who were dispatched to help the 65-year-old man have been suspended, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue

A 65-year-old Florida man was found breathing minutes after he had been declared dead, officials say.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched to assist the man in a home in Pinellas County at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

Phebe Maxwell told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa that she and a friend were administering CPR to her father before the medics arrived. Shortly after they arrived, the medics pronounced the man dead, according to a statement from Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

Maxwell said she tried to tell the medics that her father was still breathing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us