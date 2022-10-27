Halloween is the scariest night of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be for your pets. The ASPCA recommends taking some simple steps to keep you pet healthy and healthy.

Stash the treats

Several popular Halloween treats are toxic to pets, including chocolate in all forms and sugar-free candies containing the sugar substitute xylitol can cause serious problems in pets. If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian.

Watch out for the decorations

While a carved pumpkin is festive, they are also easy to knock over, which can start a fire or burn your pet. Popular fall plants such as pumpkins and decorative corn are nontoxic but can cause stomach discomfort in pets who eat them.

Be cautious of costumes

For some pets, wearing a costume may cause stress. The ASPCA recommends not putting your pet into a costume unless they love it. Also, make sure the costume does not limit his or her movement, sight or ability to breathe, bark or meow.

Ensure proper identification

With trick-or-treaters arriving at the door, it may become stressful for your pet.

Unless the pet is super social, keep it in a separate room and be aware of where your pet is located when opening the front door to ensure your dog or cat doesn’t dart outside.

Always make sure your pet is wearing its proper identification with a collar or ID tags, which are lifesavers for a lost pet.