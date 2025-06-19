Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles over a concern that the doors may lock and trap someone inside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that in the event of a low battery charge, the vehicle's electronic door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door. The malfunction could possibly trap someone who is unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child in the back seat.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The NHTSA said the inability to enter or exit the vehicle in an emergency increases the risk of injury.

According to the NHTSA, the recall affects 197,432 vehicles built between 2021 and 2025. Ford is expected to send out letters alerting owners to the safety risk on June 23. Second letters are expected to be mailed in late September once a fix is in place.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) and the Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDMC) software, free of charge.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S65.